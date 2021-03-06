Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,411 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILI. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $39,528,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Bilibili by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,473,000 after purchasing an additional 827,892 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,567,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 21.8% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,522,000 after purchasing an additional 617,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 286.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 508,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 376,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

BILI stock opened at $118.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.04 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

