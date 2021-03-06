Binance Coin (BNB) Market Cap Reaches $34.54 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $223.54 or 0.00467842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $34.54 billion and approximately $4.71 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00078084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00083226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00050821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.71 or 0.00464017 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.60 or 0.00467956 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

