Binance Coin Price Reaches $228.63 on Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion and $4.54 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for about $228.63 or 0.00459919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00068570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00077407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00083211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.56 or 0.00461802 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.70 or 0.00460079 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

