Binance USD (BUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and approximately $2.69 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.22 or 0.00774239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00042972 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003658 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,229,558,472 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

