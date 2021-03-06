Bintex Futures One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.78 Million (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Bintex Futures token can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $115,101.14 and $1.78 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.66 or 0.00457675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00068150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00077704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00083673 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.49 or 0.00459359 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars.

