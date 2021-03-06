Bintex Futures Price Tops $1.16 on Top Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Bintex Futures token can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $116,934.46 and $1.83 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.02 or 0.00467540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00068542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00078667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00084388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00051292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.06 or 0.00459195 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

