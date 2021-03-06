BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $441.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce sales of $441.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.21 million and the highest is $482.40 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $502.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.74.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,128.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,167 shares of company stock worth $2,795,895 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

