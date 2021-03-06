BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 28th total of 4,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $96.20. 1,693,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,271. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of -1.74.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.