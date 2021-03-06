Bird.Money (BIRD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Bird.Money token can currently be purchased for approximately $83.91 or 0.00168361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bird.Money has a market cap of $7.01 million and $1.10 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bird.Money

BIRD is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,521 tokens. Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money

Bird.Money Token Trading

