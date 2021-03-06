BitBall (BTB) Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $422,274.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,270.61 or 1.00113296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00038322 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00080297 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003677 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.