bitCNY Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $57.76 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.30 million and $57.76 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.38 or 0.00463412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00068110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00078504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00083367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00050965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.02 or 0.00464726 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars.

