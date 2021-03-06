BitCoal Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $11,068.93 and approximately $72.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.35 or 0.00417366 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

