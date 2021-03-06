Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Hits Market Cap of $282.28 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.20 or 0.00030591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $282.28 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,684.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $509.25 or 0.01024973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.73 or 0.00367773 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002667 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

