Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $496.77 or 0.01022430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $9.28 billion and approximately $2.73 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,586.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.40 or 0.00373346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00031349 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000911 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002690 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,672,019 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

