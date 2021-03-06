Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.43 billion and $2.34 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $505.19 or 0.01023997 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,335.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.93 or 0.00368752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002689 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,672,769 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

