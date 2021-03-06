Bitcoin Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $14,887.59 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $14,887.59 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

