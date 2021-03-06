Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $28.37 or 0.00057646 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $496.88 million and approximately $43.35 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00252507 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00089045 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000568 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000067 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

