Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 46.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $960,056.61 and $11.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.73 or 0.00250861 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057488 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00089174 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000566 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000067 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

