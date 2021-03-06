Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $179.29 million and $17.06 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for $304.20 or 0.00638012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.00467672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00068688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078878 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00084041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.00460318 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 1,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,388 tokens.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

