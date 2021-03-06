Bitcoin SV Price Hits $180.97 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.38 billion and $495.49 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be purchased for $180.97 or 0.00374326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,346.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.93 or 0.01023712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00030927 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002675 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,670,502 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

