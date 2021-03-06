Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Cap Hits $10,426.97

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $10,426.97 and $214.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 199.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,793.36 or 1.00296912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00038681 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00081451 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.