BitGreen Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges. BitGreen has a market cap of $4.45 million and $3,537.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00062390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.56 or 0.00280170 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002069 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013035 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

