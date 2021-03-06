BitMax Token Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $472.58 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00057011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.15 or 0.00755923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00026425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00060087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00043465 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BTMX is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

