BitTorrent (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $159.11 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000102 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00016586 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001623 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,927,743,016 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.