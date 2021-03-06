BlackCoin (BLK) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.53 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $1.53 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013412 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,524,391 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

