Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.