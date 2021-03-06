BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the January 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGF. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the third quarter worth about $728,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 179,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 55,871 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

EGF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. 3,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

