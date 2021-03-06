BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the January 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. 49,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.