BlackRock Inc. Acquires 227,485 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,872,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 227,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.80% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $179,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,694.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,476,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,747 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 558,724 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 941,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 444,487 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $3,370,000. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $3,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $10.20 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

