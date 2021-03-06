BlackRock Inc. Acquires 254,327 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.26% of Schrödinger worth $179,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 90,748 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $6,019,314.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cony D’cruz sold 4,374 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $295,113.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 896,865 shares of company stock valued at $86,601,827 in the last ninety days.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

