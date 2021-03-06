BlackRock Inc. Acquires 317,618 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.61% of Coherus BioSciences worth $182,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000.

CHRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 8,791 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $161,930.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,502 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

