BlackRock Inc. Acquires 389,059 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.25% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $187,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,290.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

