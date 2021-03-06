BlackRock Inc. Acquires 76,023 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 76,023 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.29% of Raven Industries worth $181,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 297,171 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 523,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,775 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 95,569 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Raven Industries stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

