BlackRock Inc. Acquires 965,093 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.01% of Bloom Energy worth $191,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $5,205,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,316.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $225,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 539,747 shares of company stock worth $15,965,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

