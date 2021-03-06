BlackRock Inc. Acquires 992,497 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.76% of APi Group worth $177,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

NYSE:APG opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.