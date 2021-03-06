BlackRock Inc. Acquires 99,977 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,977 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.89% of MTS Systems worth $179,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTSC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in MTS Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTSC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

MTSC opened at $58.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. MTS Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

