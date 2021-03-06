BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.65% of Stewart Information Services worth $189,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STC. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth about $105,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 361.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of STC opened at $48.44 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.