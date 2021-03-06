BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,984 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.16% of Maxar Technologies worth $192,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 51.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 216,835 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $4,751,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,146,000 after acquiring an additional 187,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

