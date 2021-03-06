BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,017,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.93% of MFA Financial worth $175,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFA. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter worth about $7,044,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 451.5% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,102,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 902,954 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 107.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 827,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 429,551 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 16.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,176,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 314,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 487.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 178,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. Analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

