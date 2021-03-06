BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,676,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.40% of MGE Energy worth $187,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 236.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. Research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

