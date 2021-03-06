BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,910,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.24% of Oxford Industries worth $190,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 4,954,006 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 628,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,385,000 after buying an additional 55,172 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 596,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,092,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,032,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $80.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.