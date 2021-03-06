BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.97% of Qurate Retail worth $181,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

