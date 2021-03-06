BlackRock Inc. Buys 168,625 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,027,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,625 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.66% of AMERISAFE worth $173,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter worth $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 347.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.96.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.