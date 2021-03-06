BlackRock Inc. Buys 19,416 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.65% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $179,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock opened at $114.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,703 shares of company stock worth $53,944,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

