BlackRock Inc. Buys 196,134 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.02% of Safehold worth $186,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Safehold by 26.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after acquiring an additional 128,523 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter worth about $221,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Safehold by 48.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Safehold by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Safehold by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

