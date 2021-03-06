BlackRock Inc. Buys 272,219 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,219 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.34% of US Ecology worth $175,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 310,485 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in US Ecology by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in US Ecology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

ECOL opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. Equities analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

