BlackRock Inc. Buys 290,357 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.81% of Veritex worth $188,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 256,745 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,644,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $30.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on VBTX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,197 shares of company stock worth $2,597,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

