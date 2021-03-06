BlackRock Inc. Buys 412,936 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,936 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.19% of Ferro worth $182,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

