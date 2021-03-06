BlackRock Inc. Buys 487,737 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,737 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.83% of Silk Road Medical worth $188,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.41. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $445,854.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,439.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,823.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,910,892. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

