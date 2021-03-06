BlackRock Inc. Buys 616,828 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,828 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.22% of GameStop worth $173,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $1,854,000.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GME. Wedbush raised their target price on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

GME stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

